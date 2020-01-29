Global  

Cedric Soares to Arsenal latest: Deal close, £5m offer, player's stance, Hassenhuttl's message

Football.london Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Cedric Soares to Arsenal latest: Deal close, £5m offer, player's stance, Hassenhuttl's messageThe latest transfer news on Cedric Soares with Arsenal reportedly keen on signing the Southampton defender in the January transfer window
Recent related news from verified sources

Arsenal to complete Cedric Soares signing as Southampton confirm loan deal

Arsenal to complete Cedric Soares signing as Southampton confirm loan dealLatest Arsenal news includes an update on the club's attempts to land Southampton defender Cedric on loan for the remainder of the season ahead of deadline day
Football.london Also reported by •ShootDaily Star

What signing Cedric Soares would mean for Ainsley Maitland-Niles in Mikel Arteta's Arsenal

What signing Cedric Soares would mean for Ainsley Maitland-Niles in Mikel Arteta's ArsenalThe Gunners are looking at the possibility of signing Southampton's Cedric Soares but what would that mean for Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Football.london


