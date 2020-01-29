Cedric Soares to Arsenal latest: Deal close, £5m offer, player's stance, Hassenhuttl's message

AlexIsGod RT @standardsport: Arsenal close in on £5m Cedric Soares ahead of transfer deadline #AFC latest ✍ @JackRosser_ https://t.co/2U17fRZY9C 3 minutes ago Shreyas N RT @MrArsenicTM: NEW: Southampton are keen to cash in on Cedric Soares this January with Arsenal confident of securing a deal before the de… 3 minutes ago Skatewie4k RT @OsmanZtheGooner: Arsenal close in on £5m Cedric Soares https://t.co/hr5LmGbRuC 19 minutes ago Waleed 🔴⚪ RT @GurjitAFC: The Standard say #Arsenal are closing in on a £5m deal for Southampton right-back Cedric Soares ahead of Friday's transfer d… 23 minutes ago GUNNERS 🌎❤️ RT @JackRosser_: #AFC Cedric to Arsenal likely to be sealed before Friday's deadline with #Saintsfc keen to cash in on any fee offered befo… 1 hour ago