Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Of the four quarter-finals to emerge from this year’s men’s draw, perhaps the most eagerly-anticipated was that between the top-ranked men at the top of the draw. Rafael Nadal, world No1, had two big targets in Australia this year. By reaching the semi-finals, he would guarantee holding on to that top ranking. And if he […]



The post Australian Open 2020: Thiem earns first Major victory over Nadal to set Zverev semi-final appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

