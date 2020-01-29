Global  

Australian Open 2020: Thiem earns first Major victory over Nadal to set Zverev semi-final

The Sport Review Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Of the four quarter-finals to emerge from this year’s men’s draw, perhaps the most eagerly-anticipated was that between the top-ranked men at the top of the draw. Rafael Nadal, world No1, had two big targets in Australia this year. By reaching the semi-finals, he would guarantee holding on to that top ranking. And if he […]

The post Australian Open 2020: Thiem earns first Major victory over Nadal to set Zverev semi-final appeared first on The Sport Review.
