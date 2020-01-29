Global  

Don’t touch the hair! Aston Villa star Jack Grealish nearly loses his cool after having his hair messed up in an interview

Wednesday, 29 January 2020
As well as being one of the most creative and talented midfielders in the Premier League this season, Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is renowned for having perfectly coiffed hair. The 24-year-old is almost single-handedly keeping his boyhood club within touching distance of Premier League safety, and is doing so with an impeccable barnet. Grealish […]
