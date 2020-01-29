James Chester scouting report: Abdoulaye Faye's pal who looked up to Franco Baresi Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Stoke City transfer news - James Chester could join Michael O'Neill's side on loan from Aston Villa before Friday's 11pm transfer deadline. Stoke City transfer news - James Chester could join Michael O'Neill's side on loan from Aston Villa before Friday's 11pm transfer deadline. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this