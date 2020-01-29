Global  

Richarlison: Everton REJECT huge £85m bid from Barcelona for Brazil striker as Toffees refuse to sell star player

talkSPORT Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Everton have reportedly turned down an incredible £85million bid from Barcelona for Richarlison. The La Liga giants made a huge offer for the 22-year-old Brazil striker as part of their bid to replace the injured Luis Suarez. But according to Sky Sports News, the bid was immediately rejected, with the Toffees unwilling to sell one […]
News video: Barca make 'extraordinary' Richarlison bid

Barca make 'extraordinary' Richarlison bid 01:22

 Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett brings the details of Barcelona's 'extraordinary' €100m (£85m) bid for Richarlison, which has been rejected by Everton.

Can FC Barcelona survive without its best striker? [Video]Can FC Barcelona survive without its best striker?

For the next four months, FC Barcelona will have to survive without its best striker, Luis Suárez. Here's what happened to the Uruguayan player and what Barcelona might have to do to compensate for..

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published


