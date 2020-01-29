Richarlison: Everton REJECT huge £85m bid from Barcelona for Brazil striker as Toffees refuse to sell star player

Everton have reportedly turned down an incredible £85million bid from Barcelona for Richarlison. The La Liga giants made a huge offer for the 22-year-old Brazil striker as part of their bid to replace the injured Luis Suarez. But according to Sky Sports News, the bid was immediately rejected, with the Toffees unwilling to sell one […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Can FC Barcelona survive without its best striker? For the next four months, FC Barcelona will have to survive without its best striker, Luis Suárez. Here's what happened to the Uruguayan player and what Barcelona might have to do to compensate for.. Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Club reject transfer bid for Aston Villa striker target - reports Aston Villa transfer news includes rejected Hertha Berlin bid for reported AVFC target Krzysztof Piatek

Sutton Coldfield Observer 4 hours ago



Everton reject mammoth £85m Barcelona transfer offer for Richarlison Barcelona have made signing a new striker this transfer window a top priority after losing Luis Suarez to injury and Everton star Richarlison is the man they...

Daily Star 1 hour ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Footy Corner Richarlison signed a new deal with Everton in December but Barcelona have tested their resolve by making the huge o… https://t.co/S6pBoo3237 26 seconds ago Harry 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 £85m for Richarlison? Barcelona are desperate! And why would Everton reject this? Could sign Alcacer as replacement… https://t.co/Q5J4bDuXzH 52 minutes ago