Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Bargain!' - Crystal Palace fans are getting excited amid fresh Nathan Ferguson transfer update

Football.london Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
'Bargain!' - Crystal Palace fans are getting excited amid fresh Nathan Ferguson transfer updateWest Bromwich Albion defender Nathan Ferguson is close to joining Crystal Palace, with the teenager reportedly travelling to London for a medical ahead of the move
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Crystal Palace news: Connor Wickham transfer latest, Kyle Walker-Peters update, January decision

Crystal Palace news: Connor Wickham transfer latest, Kyle Walker-Peters update, January decisionCrystal Palace are still hoping to complete some late business in the January transfer window, but there continues to be speculation over potential outgoings as...
Football.london

"Don't do this", "Sakho replacement?" - These CPFC fans discuss links to 6 ft 2 player

Crystal Palace fans react as the Eagles consider making an offer for France centre-back Adil Rami before Friday's deadline.
Football FanCast

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AdvertiserCPFC

Crystal Palace FC News 'That's a bargain!' https://t.co/yxUjTaaQoZ 36 minutes ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News 'Bargain!' - Crystal Palace fans are getting excited amid fresh Nathan Ferguson transfer update -… https://t.co/HrnEUTxk2x 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.