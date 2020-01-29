The Bella Twins announce they’re both pregnant in People Magazine

WWE's legendary twins Nikki and Brie Bella are expecting babies less than two weeks apart after both falling pregnant at the same time

Nikki is engaged to former Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, and Brie has been married...

