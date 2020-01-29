Global  

Orange Coast College honors baseball coach John Altobelli after his death in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Orange Coast College baseball team honored coach John Altobelli at its season opener, two days after his death in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash.
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Orange Coast College Baseball Coach John Altobelli Among The Victims Of Kobe Bryant Crash

Orange Coast College Baseball Coach John Altobelli Among The Victims Of Kobe Bryant Crash 02:27

 Friends, family and players talk about the impact Coach John Altobelli had on their lives.

US artist builds realistic Kobe Bryant tribute with Rubik's Cubes [Video]US artist builds realistic Kobe Bryant tribute with Rubik's Cubes

Steven Brundage, a talented artist based in Los Angeles, creates a hyper-realistic tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday (January 26) alongside his..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:30Published

New Details Emerge In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash [Video]New Details Emerge In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

New video appears to show pilot Ara Zobayan circling over Glendale, Calif. about 15 minutes before he lost contact with air traffic control. The crash killed Bryant, his daughter, and seven other..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Yankees' Gerrit Cole visits Orange Coast College, which played its first game without coach John Altobelli

John Altobelli died in a helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of eight others, including Kobe Bryant and his daughter
CBS Sports

College baseball coach John Altobelli dies in crash that killed Kobe Bryant


Chicago S-T


