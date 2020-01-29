Global  

Manchester United agree Bruno Fernandes deal

Wednesday, 29 January 2020
Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP, it was announced on Wednesday. Fernandes’ move to Old Trafford is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms. Sporting posted a video on Twitter to say farewell to the 25-year-old Portugal international, who has cost United an initial €55million (£46.5m) […]

The post Manchester United agree Bruno Fernandes deal appeared first on Soccer News.
