Is West Ham vs Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time and team news for Premier League fixture

talkSPORT Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Liverpool will extend their Premier League lead to an incredible 19 points if they can beat West Ham tonight. The Reds will play out their game in hand with a trip to east London this evening. Jurgen Klopp’s men have dropped just two points all season and can take another step towards the title with […]
Recent related news from verified sources

West Ham vs Liverpool predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

Jurgen Klopp's side are looking to protect their undefeated streak
Independent

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury confirmed line-ups: Curtis Jones becomes youngest Reds captain as Jurgen Klopp is absent from FA Cup fourth round replay

Liverpool’s youngsters will attempt to beat an experienced Shrewsbury side to advance to the FA Cup fifth round. The game will not be broadcast live on...
talkSPORT

