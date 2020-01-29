Global  

Coronavirus: 2020 World Athletics Indoor Championships postponed in China

BBC Sport Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The 2020 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing have been postponed because of fears over the spread of the coronavirus.
