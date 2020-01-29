Lakers' Cook changes number for Kobe, Gianna

In a move to honor both Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Lakers guard Quinn Cook is changing his uniform number from 2 to 28, and he will don that jersey on Friday at Staples Center.

