Lakers' Cook changes number for Kobe, Gianna

ESPN Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
In a move to honor both Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Lakers guard Quinn Cook is changing his uniform number from 2 to 28, and he will don that jersey on Friday at Staples Center.
