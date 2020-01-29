Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Encore: How Katie Sowers Became The 2nd Woman To Coach Full-Time In The NFL

NPR Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
NPR's Audie Cornish spoke last year with Katie Sowers, the second woman to coach full-time in the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers assistant is now the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Here's why Katie Sowers is making NFL history [Video]Here's why Katie Sowers is making NFL history

Katie Sowers is showing everyone in the NFL how it's done. Here's what you need to know about the NFL's first female and openly gay coach to make it to the Super Bowl.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published

Katie Sowers will be first woman and LGBTQ+ person to coach in the Super Bowl [Video]Katie Sowers will be first woman and LGBTQ+ person to coach in the Super Bowl

Katie Sowers goes to the Super Bowl as the first LGBTQ+ woman!

Credit: In The Know Sports     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

49ers' Katie Sowers on being first woman to coach in Super Bowl: 'Make sure that I'm not the last'

Katie Sowers will become the first woman and openly LGBT person to coach in a Super Bowl on Sunday when the 49ers take on the Chiefs.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FinalFourWar

NRT Encore: How Katie Sowers Became The 2nd Woman To Coach Full-Time In The NFL https://t.co/GfnYgnzwhM 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.