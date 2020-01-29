Global  

Liverpool regain 19-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table as West Ham United hover above Premier League drop zone

talkSPORT Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Liverpool regained their 19-point advantage at the top of the Premier League table after a convincing 2-0 win at West Ham United. A well-taken penalty from Mohamed Salah and then a composed finish at the end of a lightning quick counter-attack by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ensured the travelling Red fans went home happy. For David Moyes, […]
