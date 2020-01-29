Global  

Sources: Dusty Baker, Astros reach 2-year deal

ESPN Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Dusty Baker, whose last stop of his 22-year managerial career was with the Nationals in 2017, will become the oldest manager in the major leagues at age 70.
Dusty Baker, Astros negotiating deal to make him manager, AP source says

Baker takes over from AJ Hinch, who was fired Jan. 13 just an hour after he was suspended for the season by MLB for his role in Houston's sign-stealing scandal.
Newsday

Dusty Baker, Astros working on manager deal, AP source says

Dusty Baker is working to finalize an agreement to become manager of the Houston Astros, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on...
Denver Post


