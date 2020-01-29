Global  

TV anchor's meeting with Kobe Bryant sent #GirlDads trending

FOX Sports Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
TV anchor's meeting with Kobe Bryant sent #GirlDads trendingDads with daughters inspired by Kobe Bryant's special bond with his 13-year-old Gianna took to social media to celebrate their own
News video: Local teens reflect on meeting Kobe Bryant

Local teens reflect on meeting Kobe Bryant 01:42

 Local teens reflect on meeting Kobe Bryant

LA City Council Honors Kobe Bryant in Meeting [Video]LA City Council Honors Kobe Bryant in Meeting

la city council meeting kobe bryant share thoughts memories

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:44Published

How The World Is Honoring Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant [Video]How The World Is Honoring Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant

ABC7 morning co-anchor Brandi Hitt updates us on the tragedy that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others in Los Angeles, CA.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 05:00Published


Jimmy Fallon Breaks Down in Tears Recalling His First Meeting with Kobe Bryant

Jimmy Fallon broke down in tears while remembering Kobe Bryant and recalling their first meeting years ago in Los Angeles. “Kobe was such a life force, so...
Just Jared

Basketball: Kiwi Sean Marks' 'heartbreaking' meeting with Kobe Bryant before his death

Basketball: Kiwi Sean Marks' 'heartbreaking' meeting with Kobe Bryant before his deathKobe Bryant's shocking death will always have added poignancy for New Zealand's first NBA player Sean Marks.As general manager of the Brooklyn Nets, Marks had...
New Zealand Herald

