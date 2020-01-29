Real Zaragoza 0-4 Real Madrid: Classy Blancos coast into Copa quarters
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () Real Madrid coasted into the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey with a classy 4-0 victory at Real Zaragoza on Wednesday. Raphael Varane and Lucas Vazquez were on target in the first half of the last-16 clash at La Romareda as Madrid barely had to move out of second gear. Vinicius Junior and substitute Karim […]
