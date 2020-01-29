Global  

Real Zaragoza 0-4 Real Madrid: Classy Blancos coast into Copa quarters

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Real Madrid coasted into the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey with a classy 4-0 victory at Real Zaragoza on Wednesday. Raphael Varane and Lucas Vazquez were on target in the first half of the last-16 clash at La Romareda as Madrid barely had to move out of second gear. Vinicius Junior and substitute Karim […]

The post Real Zaragoza 0-4 Real Madrid: Classy Blancos coast into Copa quarters appeared first on Soccer News.
Real Madrid drawn at Zaragoza, Copa holders Valencia visit Cultural

Real Madrid must again overcome lower-league opposition in the Copa del Rey last 16, while holders Valencia go to giant-killers Cultural Leonesa. Zinedine...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Mid-Day •Seattle Times •FOX Sports

Unionistas 1-3 Real Madrid: Gareth Bale scores in Copa del Rey last-32 win

Gareth Bale scores his first Real Madrid goal since September to help his side beat third tier Unionistas and reach the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.
BBC Sport

