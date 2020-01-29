Global  

Canadian Sinclair breaks international scoring record

Reuters Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Canadian forward Christine Sinclair became the all-time top scorer in international soccer, breaking the mark held by American Abby Wambach, when she netted her 185th against St. Kitts and Nevis in south Texas on Wednesday.
