Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Danny Rose: Newcastle agree loan deal for Tottenham defender

BBC Sport Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Newcastle agree a deal to take Tottenham and England left-back Danny Rose on loan until the end of the season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

What Steve Bruce has said on Newcastle United's interest in Tottenham defender Danny Rose

What Steve Bruce has said on Newcastle United's interest in Tottenham defender Danny RoseNewcastle United manager Steve Bruce has opened up on his side's interest in Tottenham defender Danny Rose amid transfer links during the January window
Football.london

Tottenham told to make Danny Rose transfer decision amid Newcastle links

Tottenham told to make Danny Rose transfer decision amid Newcastle linksThe future of Tottenham defender Danny Rose is once again in the spotlight in the January transfer window after the Spurs full-back came close to leaving in the...
Football.london Also reported by •Daily Star

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.