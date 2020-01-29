Pat Nevin previews Leicester City v Chelsea FC

Global  

Pat Nevin is expecting to see a thrilling game when Chelsea FC travel to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. The Blues are preparing for their trip up north to take on the Foxes as they look to continue their push for a top-four finish in the top flight. Chelsea FC […]

 A look at the key stats as Leicester City prepare to host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday February 1.

Frank Lampard: It was a pretty even game. [Video]Frank Lampard: It was a pretty even game.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was happy with a point after a 2-2 draw at Leicester in the Premier League.

Local author with autism hopes children's book will inspire others [Video]Local author with autism hopes children's book will inspire others

A local author isn't letting his disability stop him from doing what he loves while bringing joy to children. Thirty-one-year-old Daniel Austin published the first book of his series, Chelsea's New..

