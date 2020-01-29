Global  

Richarlison looks set to stay at Everton despite £85m Barcelona link

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Barcelona appear unlikely to sign Everton striker Richarlison despite being linked with an £85million (€100m) move for the Brazil international. According to Sky Sports, the Spanish giants have targeted Richarlison to bolster their attack, with injured frontman Luis Suarez set to miss the rest of the season. The British broadcaster claimed Everton turned down a […]

