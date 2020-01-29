Richarlison looks set to stay at Everton despite £85m Barcelona link Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Barcelona appear unlikely to sign Everton striker Richarlison despite being linked with an £85million (€100m) move for the Brazil international. According to Sky Sports, the Spanish giants have targeted Richarlison to bolster their attack, with injured frontman Luis Suarez set to miss the rest of the season. The British broadcaster claimed Everton turned down a […]



The post Richarlison looks set to stay at Everton despite £85m Barcelona link appeared first on Soccer News.

