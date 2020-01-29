Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Danny Rose to join Newcastle

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Newcastle United are still trying to do some business before the January transfer window shuts on Friday night! The Magpies have been searching for solutions, especially for their Jetro Willems situation at left-back and it looks like they have found a replacement for their injured player. And that is Danny Rose. According to several reports, […]

The post Danny Rose to join Newcastle appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Danny Aiello Dies at 86 | THR News [Video]Danny Aiello Dies at 86 | THR News

He worked at Greyhound for a decade before appearing on Broadway and in 'The Purple Rose of Cairo,' 'The Cemetery Club' and a Madonna video.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:31Published

Actor Danny Aiello Dies At Age 86 [Video]Actor Danny Aiello Dies At Age 86

Danny Aiello, a veteran stage and film actor has died at the age of 86. Aiello is best known for his roles in “Do the Right Thing,” and “The Purple Rose of Cairo". Aiello earned Academy..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tottenham urged to cash-in on Danny Rose as Newcastle eye January transfer

Tottenham urged to cash-in on Danny Rose as Newcastle eye January transferTottenham left-back Danny Rose could leave Spurs this month with Newcastle linked with a transfer for the England star during the window
Daily Star

Steve Bruce speaks out on Newcastle transfer target Danny Rose

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has admitted he would like to bring Spurs star Danny Rose to St James’ but doesn’t know if they can complete the deal
Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FinnWonderland

áril RT @TransferNewsCen: Tottenham left-back Danny Rose is set to join Newcastle on loan for the rest of the season. (Sky Sports) https://t.co/… 5 minutes ago

rafathegafffa

Hashim 🇸🇴 RT @Matt_Law_DT: Tottenham have agreed a deal for Danny Rose to join Newcastle United on loan for the rest of the season. More to follow on… 9 minutes ago

ElderGrizzly

Elder Grizzly £2m loan fee and full wages for just 5 months. Ouch... https://t.co/EmrEPivFGX 9 minutes ago

mypes0418

Mypes RT @TeleFootball: Danny Rose to join Newcastle on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season | @Matt_Law_DT https://t.co/Xt6eazABzU 14 minutes ago

rlocker12

Ray Locker Tottenham’s Danny Rose set to join Newcastle on loan until end of season https://t.co/lVG7ZCT6Ya 17 minutes ago

spursnewsonly

Tottenham Fans Danny Rose to Join Newcastle on Loan Deal From Tottenham Until End of Season https://t.co/JX0UzzzFSO #COYS #THFC… https://t.co/DWbCLcNhkC 28 minutes ago

fm_9ja

9JA HOT FM Tottenham’s Danny Rose set to join Newcastle on loan until end of season https://t.co/wt7yoc6RCN 31 minutes ago

Christi39066544

Christine edwards RT @NUFCNewsApp: Tottenham’s Danny Rose set to join Newcastle on loan until end of season: https://t.co/3ZuT1FZvfL 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.