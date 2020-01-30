Global  

Capitals star Alex Ovechkin honors late Kobe Bryant by donning No. 24 in warm-ups

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Alex Ovechkin donned a special No. 24 jersey pregame to honor the late Kobe Bryant. The jersey will be auctioned to benefit Bryant's foundation.
News video: Bakersfield resident honors Kobe Bryant with tattoo of NBA legend's jersey numbers

Bakersfield resident honors Kobe Bryant with tattoo of NBA legend's jersey numbers 02:08

 Bakersfield resident honors Kobe Bryant with tattoo of NBA legend's jersey numbers

