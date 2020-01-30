NHL Seattle doesn’t rule out ‘Kraken’ for team name after report suggests it has already been chosen

NHL Seattle said Wednesday no announcement on a team name is imminent after a hockey blogger said in a radio interview the team has chosen "Kraken'' instead of "Sockeyes'' after a potential trademark conflict.



