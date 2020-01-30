Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Australian Open: Andy Lapthorne beaten by Dylan Alcott in quad wheelchair singles

Australian Open: Andy Lapthorne beaten by Dylan Alcott in quad wheelchair singles

BBC Sport Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Andy Lapthorne is beaten in straight sets by world number one Dylan Alcott in the Australian Open quad wheelchair singles.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win

Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win 00:36

 Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match points to beat the American 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. "Got to get...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Murray to miss Australian Open due to injury [Video]Murray to miss Australian Open due to injury

Andy Murray pulls out of next month's Australian Open due to pelvic injury

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:50Published

Women's Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki to Retire in 2020 [Video]Women's Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki to Retire in 2020

Women's Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki to Retire in 2020. The 29-year-old will step away from the game after January's Australian Open. Wozniacki, who hails from Denmark, is a former no. 1 ranked..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Open: Harriet Dart and Heather Watson lose as British singles interest ends

BBC Local News: London -- Harriet Dart and Heather Watson are both beaten by seeds as British interest in the Australian Open singles ends on day four.
BBC Local News

Top 10 women's seeds into Australian Open third round

All of the top 10 women's singles seeds reach the Australian Open third round for the first time since 2007.
BBC News Also reported by •Zee NewsCBS NewsBBC Sport

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.