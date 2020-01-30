Global  

Republicans hopeful Senate will acquit Trump in impeachment trial as early as Friday

Reuters India Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
A Democratic push to force Republicans to accept witnesses at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate appeared to be flagging on Wednesday, raising the possibility he could be acquitted as early as Friday.
News video: Republicans Don't Have The Votes Yet To Block Witnesses As Trump's Legal Team Rests Case

Republicans Don't Have The Votes Yet To Block Witnesses As Trump's Legal Team Rests Case 04:42

 President Trump's legal team rested its case on the final day of opening arguments in his impeachment trial, setting the stage for a new phase of proceedings as pressure continues to mount on senators to hear from new witnesses.

Recent related videos from verified sources

GOP sees 'momentum' to acquit Trump after impeachment Q&A [Video]GOP sees 'momentum' to acquit Trump after impeachment Q&A

A Democratic push to force Republicans to accept witnesses at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate appeared to be flagging on Wednesday, raising the possibility he could be..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 04:15Published

Senators Start Submitting Questions In Impeachment Trial [Video]Senators Start Submitting Questions In Impeachment Trial

Senators spent the day submitting questions in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump, reports Amelia Santaniello (0:54). WCCO 4 News At 10 – January 29, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump could be acquitted in impeachment trial as early as Friday - U.S. Senator

A Democratic push to force Republicans to accept witnesses at Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate appeared to be flagging on Wednesday, raising...
Reuters India

U.S. Senate approves Trump impeachment trial plan, rejects Democrats on documents, witnesses

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate voted early on Wednesday on party lines to approve the rules for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, rejecting...
CBC.ca


