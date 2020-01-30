Republicans hopeful Senate will acquit Trump in impeachment trial as early as Friday
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () A Democratic push to force Republicans to accept witnesses at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate appeared to be flagging on Wednesday, raising the possibility he could be acquitted as early as Friday.
President Trump's legal team rested its case on the final day of opening arguments in his impeachment trial, setting the stage for a new phase of proceedings as pressure continues to mount on senators to hear from new witnesses.