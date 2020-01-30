Australian Open: Dominic Thiem stuns Rafael Nadal in 'epic' to set up semi-final with Alexander Zverev
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () *Melbourne:* Austria's Dominic Thiem stunned Rafael Nadal in an "epic" four-setter Wednesday to send the world number one tumbling out of the Australian Open and set up a semi-final against Alexander Zverev. The fifth seed, beaten by Nadal in the last two French Open finals, battled past the Spaniard 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/4), 4-6,...
Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match points to beat the American 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. "Got to get...