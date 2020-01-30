Global  

Australian Open: Dominic Thiem stuns Rafael Nadal in 'epic' to set up semi-final with Alexander Zverev

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
*Melbourne:* Austria's Dominic Thiem stunned Rafael Nadal in an "epic" four-setter Wednesday to send the world number one tumbling out of the Australian Open and set up a semi-final against Alexander Zverev. The fifth seed, beaten by Nadal in the last two French Open finals, battled past the Spaniard 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/4), 4-6,...
0
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win

Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win 00:36

 Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match points to beat the American 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. "Got to get...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coco Gauff Beats Defending Champ Naomi Osaka at Australian Open [Video]Coco Gauff Beats Defending Champ Naomi Osaka at Australian Open

15-year-old Coco Gauff Beats Defending 2019 Australian Open Champ Naomi Osaka

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 00:49Published

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open [Video]Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open On Jan. 24, tennis legend Serena Williams was defeated by Qiang Wang in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open. Her loss came as a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Open: Dominic Thiem stuns Rafael Nadal to reach semi finals

Watch some of the best shots as Austria's Dominic Thiem stuns Rafael Nadal winning a four-set thriller in their Australian Open quarter final in Melbourne.
BBC Sport

Australian Open: Dominic Thiem stuns Rafael Nadal in four-set thriller

Spanish top seed Rafael Nadal is out of the Australian Open after Austria's Dominic Thiem wins a four-set thriller.
BBC News

MichalDluzniews

Michal Dluzniewski Dominic Thiem: "It was an unbelievable match!" | Australian Open 2020 Pr... https://t.co/cBrPr7Ey99 przez @YouTube 3 seconds ago

MichalDluzniews

Michal Dluzniewski Dominic Thiem: "You need some luck to beat Nadal!" | Australian Open 202... https://t.co/Pltc4GMwyx przez @YouTube 1 minute ago

HillaryYoung247

Hillary Young #AusOpen AUSTRALIAN OPEN : DOMINIC THIEM CRUSHES RAFAEL NADAL IN 4-SET QUARTER-FINAL EPIC ! https://t.co/FRVrLeMQcM 5 minutes ago

DavidCTorres2

David C Torres RT @Tennis: 🚨🚨🚨 UPSET 🚨🚨🚨 Call him tiebreak Thiem: @ThiemDomi battles his nerves, and battles past Rafael Nadal, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-… 5 minutes ago

simply_kemkem

Akwa Ibom First Lady Of Sport 💯 RT @bella2ekeoma: Great performance for Dominic Thiem as he beats Rafael Nadal in 4 sets7-6 7-6 4-6 7-6 to reach his first Australian Open… 5 minutes ago

DavidBethala

David Bethala I like Rafa. I really do. But him complaining about heavy and slow conditions when he’s made a career out of benefi… https://t.co/1WTIT3EVEo 7 minutes ago

berenegrete

Bere Negrete RT @Dimonator: Australian Open semifinal: Alexander Zverev vs. Dominic Thiem - one is two wins away from donating 4 million dollars in an… 9 minutes ago

Sports24dotnews

Sports24.news #AusOpen AUSTRALIAN OPEN : DOMINIC THIEM CRUSHES RAFAEL NADAL IN 4-SET QUARTER-FINAL EPIC ! https://t.co/9T6OPghl32 21 minutes ago

