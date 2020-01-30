Global  

Oilers enforcer Zack Kassian signs 4-year contract extension

CBC.ca Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Forward Zack Kassian has signed a four-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers. The 29-year-old from Windsor, Ont., and the club agreed to a deal averaging $3.2 million US annually, according to multiple reports.
