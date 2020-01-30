Global  

Vanessa Bryant thanks supporters in wake of Kobe, Gianna deaths

Reuters Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Vanessa Bryant has yet to speak publicly since her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, but on Wednesday she thanked well-wishers in a statement on Instagram.
News video: Vanessa Bryant Changes Instagram Profile Picture To Husband Kobe With Daughter Gianna

 Vanessa Bryant changed her Instagram photo Wednesday to a picture of husband Kobe Bryant in a loving embrace with their daughter Gianna, both of whom were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

Athletes Return To Mamba Academy Following Kobe Bryant's Death [Video]Athletes Return To Mamba Academy Following Kobe Bryant's Death

Three days after Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died on their way to Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park, the facility reopened — welcomed by a growing memorial in front.

Trauma Hawk equipped with warning system missing on helicopter flying Kobe Bryant, 8 others [Video]Trauma Hawk equipped with warning system missing on helicopter flying Kobe Bryant, 8 others

The helicopter that crashed, killing NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and eight others in California was not equipped with safety technology called a Helicopter Terrain Awareness Warning System, known as H-TAWS

Vanessa Bryant thanks supporters, announces MambaOnThree Fund in touching Instagram post

Kobe Bryant's wife thanks supporters in wake of fatal helicopter crash, announces MambaOnThree Fund to benefit other families touched by the tragedy.
USATODAY.com

Vanessa Bryant Changes Instagram Photo to Kobe and Gianna Bryant After Tragic Deaths

Vanessa Bryant is mourning the loss of her husband and daughter. On Sunday, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant passed away in a...
E! Online


twashington2212

💵Sippi Born💪 USA TODAY: Vanessa Bryant thanks supporters, announces MambaOnThree Fund in touching Instagram post. https://t.co/CGMFzGlPB1 3 minutes ago

drocktrot

d-rock trot Vanessa Bryant thanks supporters, announces MambaOnThree Fund in touching Instagram post https://t.co/FwMcFrMho6 via @USATODAY 10 minutes ago

SPORTSCIRCUSINT

SPORTS CIRCUS INT. Vanessa Bryant thanks supporters in wake of Kobe, Gianna deaths https://t.co/VQWnynHT43 https://t.co/sNlDrmHxv5 13 minutes ago

TheRecordSports

Record Sports Vanessa Bryant thanks supporters, announces MambaOnThree Fund in touching Instagram post https://t.co/C5TxmpymDf 15 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Vanessa Bryant thanks supporters in wake of Kobe, Gianna deaths https://t.co/gLYI3ykkUZ 15 minutes ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Vanessa Bryant thanks supporters, announces MambaOnThree Fund in touching Instagram post https://t.co/VVv45LkodB via @usatoday 16 minutes ago

NST_Online

New Straits Times #NSTworld: “There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi… https://t.co/370zCIb3XF 18 minutes ago

hernandezfranci

Francisco Hernández Vanessa Bryant thanks supporters, announces MambaOnThree Fund in touching Instagram post https://t.co/sD1eNwwfOG via ⁦@USATODAY⁩ 19 minutes ago

