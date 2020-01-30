Global  

Bala Devi 1st Indian woman footballer abroad

IndiaTimes Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
From Irengbam, a village 22 km away from Imphal, to Scotland’s capital Glasgow. That is a life’s voyage for Bala Devi, who on Wednesday proudly wore the No. 10 jersey of Scottish giants Rangers FC. The Manipuri striker made history by becoming the first Indian woman footballer to bag a professional contract from a foreign club.
Recent related news from verified sources

Rangers FC announce signing of Bala Devi on 18-month contract

With this move, Bala becomes the first Indian woman footballer to play in a European league and also Rangers' first Asian international footballer.
DNA Also reported by •Zee News

Bala Devi: Rangers' new signing is India's first women professional footballer

India top scorer Bala Devi's groundbreaking move to Rangers "can be inspirational for players everywhere," says manager Amy McDonald.
BBC Sport

