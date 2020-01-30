Playing in his first game in over a year, Victor Oladipo forced overtime with a game-tying 3-pointer as the Pacers went on to beat the Bulls.



Recent related news from verified sources Oladipo spurs late rally as Pacers run past Bulls in OT INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo’s only 3-pointer tied the score with 10 seconds left in regulation, and Malcolm Brogdon scored seven of his 15 points in...

Seattle Times 2 hours ago Also reported by • FOX Sports

You Might Like

Tweets about this soccerman Emotional Victor Oladipo cites 'Mamba mentality' as he plays hero in return to Pacers Playing in his first game in… https://t.co/CsRsyRgEDP 1 minute ago VCSSports Emotional Victor Oladipo cites 'Mamba mentality' as he plays hero in return to Pacers https://t.co/SuYqg2zCeC 31 minutes ago Sports News Emotional Victor Oladipo cites 'Mamba mentality' as he plays hero in return to Pacers https://t.co/BhcB8xFQba #Sports 1 hour ago