Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Emotional Victor Oladipo cites 'Mamba mentality' as he plays hero in return to Pacers

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Playing in his first game in over a year, Victor Oladipo forced overtime with a game-tying 3-pointer as the Pacers went on to beat the Bulls.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Oladipo spurs late rally as Pacers run past Bulls in OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo’s only 3-pointer tied the score with 10 seconds left in regulation, and Malcolm Brogdon scored seven of his 15 points in...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

soccerm00956420

soccerman Emotional Victor Oladipo cites 'Mamba mentality' as he plays hero in return to Pacers Playing in his first game in… https://t.co/CsRsyRgEDP 1 minute ago

VCStarSports

VCSSports Emotional Victor Oladipo cites 'Mamba mentality' as he plays hero in return to Pacers https://t.co/SuYqg2zCeC 31 minutes ago

15MinuteNewsSpo

Sports News Emotional Victor Oladipo cites 'Mamba mentality' as he plays hero in return to Pacers https://t.co/BhcB8xFQba #Sports 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.