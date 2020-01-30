

Recent related news from verified sources Marner sets up first 2 goals, Maple Leafs beat Stars 5-3 DALLAS (AP) — Mitchell Marner set up the first two goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs kept up their high-scoring ways on the road to beat the Dallas Stars 5-3...

Seattle Times 16 hours ago



CBC.ca 16 hours ago



