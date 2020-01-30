Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Marner sets up first 2 goals, Maple Leafs beat Stars 5-3

Marner sets up first 2 goals, Maple Leafs beat Stars 5-3

FOX Sports Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Marner sets up first 2 goals, Maple Leafs beat Stars 5-3Mitchell Marner set up the first two goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs kept up their high-scoring ways on the road to beat the Dallas Stars 5-3
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Marner sets up first 2 goals, Maple Leafs beat Stars 5-3

DALLAS (AP) — Mitchell Marner set up the first two goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs kept up their high-scoring ways on the road to beat the Dallas Stars 5-3...
Seattle Times

Maple Leafs continue road dominance in Dallas, remain perfect since all-star break

Mitchell Marner set up the first two goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs kept up their high-scoring ways on the road to beat the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.