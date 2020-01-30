Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Marner sets up first 2 goals, Maple Leafs beat Stars 5-3

Marner sets up first 2 goals, Maple Leafs beat Stars 5-3

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
DALLAS (AP) — Mitchell Marner set up the first two goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs kept up their high-scoring ways on the road to beat the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. Marner’s fancy passes to Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman started Toronto on the way to its seventh win in the past eight […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Marner sets up first 2 goals, Maple Leafs beat Stars 5-3

Marner sets up first 2 goals, Maple Leafs beat Stars 5-3Mitchell Marner set up the first two goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs kept up their high-scoring ways on the road to beat the Dallas Stars 5-3
FOX Sports

Maple Leafs continue road dominance in Dallas, remain perfect since all-star break

Mitchell Marner set up the first two goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs kept up their high-scoring ways on the road to beat the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KennyWadeMusic

Kenny Wade Marner sets up first 2 goals, Maple Leafs beat Stars 5-3 https://t.co/skcQXZ8x4d #DallasStars… https://t.co/x7LBWGY6bN 4 hours ago

bowethery

Bo Wetherby "Marner Sets Up First 2 Goals, Maple Leafs Beat Stars 5-3" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/XfmCjBvdKO 7 hours ago

ceolaclacb

Ceola Clacher "Marner Sets Up First 2 Goals, Maple Leafs Beat Stars 5-3" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/SFxKNSocyw 8 hours ago

esportsws

Sports News Marner sets up first 2 goals, Maple Leafs beat Stars 5-3 https://t.co/ej9eWeWbrI 8 hours ago

texsaspost

texaspost Marner sets up first 2 goals, Maple Leafs beat Stars 5-3 https://t.co/o8kpg6KBwf https://t.co/hE81F2f8Al 9 hours ago

florentinobm

Florentino Bower "Marner Sets Up First 2 Goals, Maple Leafs Beat Stars 5-3" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/BauFN9lNlT 9 hours ago

alfonsojen

Alfonso Jenkins "Marner Sets Up First 2 Goals, Maple Leafs Beat Stars 5-3" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/naq7M1mPIw 9 hours ago

ask_dalton

Edward Dalton RT @TSN_Sports: Marner sets up two goals, Maple Leafs beat Stars. MORE: https://t.co/kCAMFCZSqF #BellLetsTalk https://t.co/sDTELTgEk3 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.