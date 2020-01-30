NBA notebook: Vanessa Bryant thanks well-wishers on Instagram
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Vanessa Bryant has yet to speak publicly since her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, but on Wednesday she thanked well-wishers in a statement on Instagram.
Vanessa Bryant changed her Instagram photo Wednesday to a picture of husband Kobe Bryant in a loving embrace with their daughter Gianna, both of whom were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.