NBA notebook: Vanessa Bryant thanks well-wishers on Instagram

Kobe Bryant to Be Honored at Oscars According to 'E! News,' the Academy is planning to acknowledge the late NBA legend on February 9. Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 for his autobiographical short..

Kathy Ireland Says The Entire WNBPA Board Had “Eyes On" Gigi Bryant Kathy Ireland, who is a part of the WNBPA Board of Advocates, sends love to Vanessa Bryant and her family in the wake of the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant and their daughter, Gianna.BUILD is a live.. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 01:09Published 7 hours ago