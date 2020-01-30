Global  

NBA notebook: Vanessa Bryant thanks well-wishers on Instagram

Reuters Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Vanessa Bryant has yet to speak publicly since her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, but on Wednesday she thanked well-wishers in a statement on Instagram.
News video: Vanessa Bryant Changes Instagram Profile Picture To Husband Kobe With Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Changes Instagram Profile Picture To Husband Kobe With Daughter Gianna 00:57

 Vanessa Bryant changed her Instagram photo Wednesday to a picture of husband Kobe Bryant in a loving embrace with their daughter Gianna, both of whom were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

Vanessa Bryant thanks supporters, announces MambaOnThree Fund in touching Instagram post

Kobe Bryant's wife thanks supporters in wake of fatal helicopter crash, announces MambaOnThree Fund to benefit other families touched by the tragedy.
USATODAY.com

Vanessa Bryant Changes Instagram Photo to Kobe and Gianna Bryant After Tragic Deaths

Vanessa Bryant is mourning the loss of her husband and daughter. On Sunday, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant passed away in a...
E! Online

