AMU speech: Dr Kafeel Khan arrested in Mumbai

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Suspended paediatrician of Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College, Dr Kafeel Khan, was arrested minutes after he touched down at Mumbai airport on Wednesday, just a day before he was to address a meeting against the amended citizenship law in Mumbai. He was picked up from the tarmac for his speech at Aligarh Muslim University on December 12, which police had dubbed “inflammatory.”
UP STF arrests Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan from Mumbai for 'inflammatory speech' at AMU

The UP Police had filed an FIR at Aligarh's Civil Line police station against Khan under Section 153-A of the IPC for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
DNA

Morning digest: UP police arrest Dr. Kafeel Khan in Mumbai, European Parliament debates anti-CAA motion, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day
Hindu


