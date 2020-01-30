Global  

League Cup: Aston Villa overcome Leicester City to reach final

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
*London:* Trezeguet struck deep into stoppage time to send Aston Villa into their first League Cup final for a decade with a 2-1 win over Leicester on Tuesday to progress 3-2 on aggregate. Matt Targett's early opener put Villa in front, but Leicester enjoyed the majority of the chances and finally found a way past Orjan Nyland...
