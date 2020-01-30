Global  

Manchester United agree to Rs 628 crore deal for midfielder Bruno Fernandes

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
*London:* Manchester United have agreed a deal worth up to 80 million euros (Rs 628 Cr) to sign Portuguese international midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday. "Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League transfer round-up: Man United agree deal for Bruno Fernandes

Premier League transfer round-up: Man United agree deal for Bruno Fernandes 00:51

 Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Manchester United agree a deal with Sporting Lisbon to sign midfielder Bruno Fernandes, subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Solskjaer: I disagree with Matic red card decision [Video]Solskjaer: I disagree with Matic red card decision

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a press conference after his team beat Manchester City 1-0 in the Carabao Cup, but it was not enough to deny City another trip to Wembley. Solskjaer..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Bruno Fernandes arrives in Manchester [Video]Bruno Fernandes arrives in Manchester

Bruno Fernandes arrived in Manchester on Wednesday evening after bidding farewell to Sporting Lisbon.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:12Published


