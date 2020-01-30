Global  

Sport24.co.za | Liverpool sink West Ham to go 19 points clear

News24 Thursday, 30 January 2020
Liverpool moved an incredible 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League after a win at West Ham.
West Ham 0-2 Liverpool: Salah and Oxlade-Chamberlain on target as leaders march on

Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the goals as Liverpool moved 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win at West Ham. The...
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hits back at fan chant after West Ham win

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hits back at fan chant after West Ham winLiverpool moved 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win at West Ham though Jurgen Klopp wasn’t entirely happy at the Reds’ fans
