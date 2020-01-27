Global  

‘A joy to watch’: Martin Keown raves about Arsenal starlet

The Sport Review Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Martin Keown believes that Gabriel Martinelli’s development at Arsenal is going to be a “joy to watch”. The 18-year-old Brazilian has been in superb form for the Gunners in recent weeks and he has been earning lots of praise for his performances after having stepped up in the absence of the suspended Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Martinelli […]

