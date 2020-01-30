Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'It's just very woman-like': Marcus Morris rips Jae Crowder with offensive comments

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
After they were both tossed for their roles in a late scuffle, the Knicks' Marcus Morris levied some sexist comments at the Grizzlies' Jae Crowder.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cdokane

Christy ÓCatháin - Iowa Girl RT @_Drew_McCoy_: That's pretty great. Very often the non-bold names in a tragedy like this are forgotten. For a woman who just lost her h… 10 minutes ago

usatodaynba

USA TODAY NBA Marcus Morris used sexist remarks to criticize Jae Crowder after scuffling in the Knicks-Grizzlies game: "His game… https://t.co/i9ne2Ar7ls 11 minutes ago

ratinannelynne

Dr. Ratty McWindbag, PhD @SyreyneTalks @VFemikaze @nogenderid 3/3 concern I have about a quick pop into the men's room. Now, the men's lock… https://t.co/OLEJEEqNFU 14 minutes ago

XiPuljizevic

Ximena 🌺 RT @mollyhannahm: Marcus Morris just said that Jae Crowder is “soft and very WOMAN-LIKE.” Imagine being this ignorant and sexist in 2020.… 15 minutes ago

TemperedRose

Aᴍʏ Rᴏꜱᴇ @HopefulSummons Being a sweetheart was just in her nature, honestly. At the sight of the genuine smile, Amy puffed… https://t.co/ONpVQ44TXn 17 minutes ago

Brian_Lombardo

Brian Lombardo You know, I just watched the clip again. The “very woman like” in the last 2 seconds should QUADRUPLE the fine. Nob… https://t.co/iLElrg7LCb 23 minutes ago

mollyhannahm

Molly Morrison Marcus Morris just said that Jae Crowder is “soft and very WOMAN-LIKE.” Imagine being this ignorant and sexist in… https://t.co/fa072NEpSU 23 minutes ago

ivansmoore

Ivan Strong Moore 🦖 "He plays the game a different way. He's just got a lot of female tendencies on the court... He's very woman-like.”… https://t.co/KCq37KDcDz 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.