Cricket: Young Black Caps' heartwarming act of sportsmanship melts hearts at Under-19 World Cup

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The young Black Caps have not only pulled off a stunning comeback win to reach the semifinals of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, they have blown away fans worldwide with their sportsmanlike conduct.The Kiwis will... The young Black Caps have not only pulled off a stunning comeback win to reach the semifinals of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, they have blown away fans worldwide with their sportsmanlike conduct.The Kiwis will... 👓 View full article

