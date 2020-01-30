Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sport24.co.za | 'Sloppy' Man City must learn despite reaching League Cup final

Sport24.co.za | 'Sloppy' Man City must learn despite reaching League Cup final

News24 Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Pep Guardiola called on Manchester City to learn the lessons of a 1-0 home defeat to Manchester United.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Manchester City v Manchester United: Carabao Cup match preview

Manchester City v Manchester United: Carabao Cup match preview 01:13

 A look at the stats ahead of Manchester City's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester United. City lead by two goals following the first leg.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pep 'delighted' to reach cup final [Video]Pep 'delighted' to reach cup final

Pep Guardiola is 'incredibly delighted' for Manchester City to reach their third consecutive League Cup final, after a 3-2 aggregate victory against Manchester United.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:45Published

Solskjaer drawing on PSG comeback to upset City [Video]Solskjaer drawing on PSG comeback to upset City

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Man United has hope in upsetting City having won similarly at PSG last season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man City into EFL Cup final despite second-leg defeat by Man Utd

Holders Manchester City will face Aston Villa in the EFL Cup final, advancing 3-2 on aggregate despite losing a tense second leg to neighbours Manchester United.
BBC News Also reported by •Daily StarTeam TalkJapan TodaySeattle Times

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blames referee Kevin Friend as Man City knock Man Utd out of cup

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blames referee Kevin Friend as Man City knock Man Utd out of cupNemanja Matic's red card proved costly in Man Utd's Carabao Cup semi-final against Man City and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was far from impressed
Daily Star Also reported by •The Sport ReviewBBC Sport

Tweets about this

NeoMatlala5

☆ #Neo_Tso_Matlala™ ☆ RT @Sport24news: 'Sloppy' Man City must learn despite reaching League Cup final #CarabaoCup https://t.co/H7SB0P8TA6 https://t.co/IlNYmXA… 2 hours ago

Sport24news

Sport24 'Sloppy' Man City must learn despite reaching League Cup final #CarabaoCup https://t.co/H7SB0P8TA6 https://t.co/IlNYmXAs3H 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.