Sport24.co.za | Djokovic and Federer's 50th in Australian Open semis

News24 Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Roger Federer faces great rival Novak Djokovic for a 50th time while home hope Ashleigh Barty will have the nation urging her on in the Australian Open semi-finals on Thursday.
News video: Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win

Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win 00:36

 Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match points to beat the American 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. "Got to get...

Roger Federer: 'lucky' Australian Open win

Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The..

Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open

Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round,..

Fans hail Roger Federer after storming into Australian Open semis following incredible comeback

Six-time Australian Open winner Roget Federer on Tuesday registered an extraordinary comeback during his quarter-final match against Tennys Sandgren, after being...
Sify Also reported by •CBC.ca Reuters Earn The Necklace BBC Sport Seattle Times News24 ESPN Mid-Day

Sport24.co.za | Djokovic v Federer: 5 classic matches

Novak Djokovic is 26-23 up in his career matches against Roger Federer heading into their Australian Open semi-final.
News24


Sport24news

Sport24 Djokovic v Federer: 5 classic matches. https://t.co/H185rjgIyf https://t.co/GZapSa7Eqi 1 day ago

busi29

ngiBusisiwe RT @Sport24news: Djokovic downs Raonic to set up Federer semi-final. #AO2020. https://t.co/q1llqataho https://t.co/Dip19EUpOt 2 days ago

Sport24news

Sport24 Djokovic downs Raonic to set up Federer semi-final. #AO2020. https://t.co/q1llqataho https://t.co/Dip19EUpOt 2 days ago

Sport24news

Sport24 Federer wary of Sandgren as Djokovic semi looms #AusOpen https://t.co/Aomewq0CrE https://t.co/ycEYqJsx6Z 3 days ago

_njabzy

RIP KOBE⛹️‍♂️🐐 RT @Sport24news: Federer wary of Sandgren as Djokovic semi-final looms. #AO2020. https://t.co/eMkU3WkZ2n https://t.co/T1TMSvkbsg 3 days ago

Sport24news

Sport24 Federer wary of Sandgren as Djokovic semi-final looms. #AO2020. https://t.co/eMkU3WkZ2n https://t.co/T1TMSvkbsg 3 days ago

