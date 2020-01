Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





The post Chinese Super League postponed due to coronavirus appeared first on Soccer News. The Chinese Super League (CSL) has been postponed following the Chinese Football Association’s (CFA) announcement amid the coronavirus outbreak . Domestic football at all levels in China has been postponed in order to help control the spread of the virus – a SARS-like condition – which has reportedly claimed more than 130 lives. The CSL was […]The post Chinese Super League postponed due to coronavirus appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article