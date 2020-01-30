Global  

John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova apologise for Margaret Court protest

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova apologise for Margaret Court protest*Melbourne:* Tennis legends John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova apologised on Wednesday for breaking Australian Open protocols after their on-court protest targeting controversial Australian great Margaret Court. The two Americans said sorry after unfurling a banner calling for a stadium named after Court—criticised over her...
News video: Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open

Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open 02:26

 Tennis Australia came under pressure to ignore the anniversary of Margaret Court’s historic Grand Slam victory year.

