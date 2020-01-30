Global  

Tennis: Ash Barty knocked out of Australian Open by Sofia Kenin

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Tennis: Ash Barty knocked out of Australian Open by Sofia KeninWorld No 1 and local hope Ash Barty is out of the Australian Open after losing to Sofia Kenin in straight sets.The Aussie looked on track to take the match into a deciding third set after losing the first, going up a break in the...
