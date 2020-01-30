Sofia Kenin knocks out Ashleigh Barty, enters Australian Open Women's Singles final
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () In a major upset in the Australian Open Women's Singles, American Sofia Kenin reached the tournament final after defeating Australia’s Ashleigh Barty 7-6(6) 7-5 on Thursday. Kenin, seeded 14th in the tournament, now awaits the winner of the Simona Halep versus Garbine Muguruza match in the final. Halep faces Muguruza in the second semifinal of Australian Open eomen's singles later on Thursday.
Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match points to beat the American 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. "Got to get...