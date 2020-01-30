Global  

Sofia Kenin knocks out Ashleigh Barty, enters Australian Open Women's Singles final

Zee News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
In a major upset in the Australian Open Women's Singles, American Sofia Kenin reached the tournament final after defeating Australia’s Ashleigh Barty 7-6(6) 7-5 on Thursday. Kenin, seeded 14th in the tournament, now awaits the winner of the Simona Halep versus Garbine Muguruza match in the final. Halep faces Muguruza in the second semifinal of Australian Open eomen's singles later on Thursday.
