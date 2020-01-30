Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Lillard has triple-double and Blazers beat Rockets 125-112

Lillard has triple-double and Blazers beat Rockets 125-112

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 36 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double, and the Portland Trail Blazers spoiled James Harden’s return after a two-game absence, beating the Houston Rockets 125-112 on Wednesday night. Lillard scored 30-plus points for his sixth straight game, a franchise record. CJ McCollum had […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Does Lillard’s big night signal turnaround for Blazers?

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With a big night against Golden State, Damian Lillard signaled that he’s asserting himself at a crucial point of the Trail Blazers’...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Lillard scores 61 and Blazers beat Warriors 129-124 in OT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard set a franchise record with 61 points, including a career-best 11 3-pointers, and the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersUSATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OregonianSports

Oregonian Sports Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard records first career triple-double: ‘I’m just happy it came in a win’… https://t.co/Xf0abhiNy9 4 minutes ago

Oregonian

The Oregonian Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard records first career triple-double: ‘I’m just happy it came in a win’… https://t.co/LF5SZ1TO93 4 minutes ago

Jamiebgoldberg

Jamie Goldberg Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard records first career triple-double: ‘I’m just happy it came in a win’… https://t.co/nvWIUThXSc 8 minutes ago

francescosz

Francesco Shiel "Lillard Has Triple-Double and Blazers Beat Rockets 125-112" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/LjfGGzaKlQ 10 minutes ago

ubiquitymme

Ubiquity Multimedia & Entertainment NBA: Damian Lillard had 36 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double, and the Portland… https://t.co/HcyhS6SrVI 10 minutes ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now NBA roundup: Lillard's first triple-double power Blazers - National Basketball Association News - https://t.co/9FYuz2m3IJ 23 minutes ago

NewsAboutLife

The Daily Voice NBA roundup: Lillard’s first triple-double power Blazers https://t.co/QQrT8cOS9T #news 24 minutes ago

enterprisebeck

Beckum RT @BlazersNationCP: RIP CITY WINS! Damian Lillard gets his first triple-double of his career as Portland took over in the 2nd quarter and… 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.