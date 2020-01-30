Global  

Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Sadio Mane

The Sport Review Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp says Sadio Mane is likely to miss Liverpool FC’s home clash against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon. The Senegal international suffered a muscle injury in the first half of Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers last week. Mane sat out Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw with Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup […]

The post Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Sadio Mane appeared first on The Sport Review.
