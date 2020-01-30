Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Barcelona's £85m transfer bid for Everton star Richarlison dismissed as 'not true'

Barcelona's £85m transfer bid for Everton star Richarlison dismissed as 'not true'

Daily Star Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Barcelona's £85m transfer bid for Everton star Richarlison dismissed as 'not true'Barcelona's Richarlison bid has been dismissed as fake news despite reports suggesting an £85m bid for the Brazilian had been rejected by the Toffees
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Barca make 'extraordinary' Richarlison bid

Barca make 'extraordinary' Richarlison bid 01:22

 Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett brings the details of Barcelona's 'extraordinary' €100m (£85m) bid for Richarlison, which has been rejected by Everton.

Recent related news from verified sources

Barcelona preparing £20m bid for Chelsea star Willian after Richarlison transfer fail

Barcelona preparing £20m bid for Chelsea star Willian after Richarlison transfer failBarcelona have long held an interest in Willian at Chelsea and are making another push after seeing a transfer for Everton star Richarlison fail
Daily Star

Everton reject mammoth £85m Barcelona transfer offer for Richarlison

Everton reject mammoth £85m Barcelona transfer offer for RicharlisonBarcelona have made signing a new striker this transfer window a top priority after losing Luis Suarez to injury and Everton star Richarlison is the man they...
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Barcelona's Richarlison bid has been dismissed as fake news despite reports suggesting an £85m bid for the Brazilia… https://t.co/UZnATzmrs2 11 minutes ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News 7am #Transfer news LIVE: Everton ‘reject £85m Richarlison Barca offer’, Aubameyang to Barcelona, Bayern chase S - T… https://t.co/tmfZ0eOJ7U 15 minutes ago

titusblay1234

TURNUPARMY4YEARSCELEBRATION⚡👈🎉 RT @MirrorFootball: Everton deny £85million transfer bid from Barcelona for Richarlison |@MaddockMirror https://t.co/tCVwH287xT https://t.c… 33 minutes ago

MirrorFootball

Mirror Football Everton deny £85million transfer bid from Barcelona for Richarlison |@MaddockMirror https://t.co/tCVwH287xT https://t.co/9e4uJmE4ak 38 minutes ago

fbbsix

Super League Barcelona's £85m transfer bid for Everton star Richarlison dismissed as 'not true' https://t.co/ZHTNELbCd0 42 minutes ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Barcelona's £85m transfer bid for Everton star Richarlison dismissed as 'not true' https://t.co/sohJeLmmAx 43 minutes ago

Cleansheet

CleanSheet ⚽🏟️🥅 Barcelona's £85m transfer bid for Everton star Richarlison dismissed as 'not true' https://t.co/Za4f4NNSI9 https://t.co/SqYK8izVj7 51 minutes ago

TOFnews

Toffee News Barcelona's £85m transfer bid for Everton star Richarlison dismissed as 'not true' - https://t.co/BdM271G4k3… https://t.co/831zeBwOj8 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.